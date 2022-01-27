KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.

Shares of KLAC traded down $18.80 on Thursday, reaching $361.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,075,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,158. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $411.39 and a 200-day moving average of $369.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KLA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $447.76.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

