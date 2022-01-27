KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.
Shares of KLAC traded down $18.80 on Thursday, reaching $361.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,075,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,158. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $411.39 and a 200-day moving average of $369.29.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KLA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $447.76.
In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.
