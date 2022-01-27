KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Gap Down to $380.60

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $380.60, but opened at $372.05. KLA shares last traded at $368.63, with a volume of 15,064 shares.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.76.

Get KLA alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.