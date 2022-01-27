Kleros Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.01 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $47.23 million and $2.01 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 38.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009780 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003079 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.54 or 0.00470410 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 620,348,297 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

