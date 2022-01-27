Kleros (PNK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.61 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for about $0.0772 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $47.92 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00010029 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002950 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.49 or 0.00442434 BTC.

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 620,348,297 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

