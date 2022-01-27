Klever Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Klever has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $82.13 million and $1.13 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00049179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.11 or 0.06673059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00053665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,729.29 or 0.99749991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00053312 BTC.

About Klever

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.