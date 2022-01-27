Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Cowen

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $77.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.84% from the company’s current price.

KNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.32.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.32. The company had a trading volume of 25,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,930,620.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,645. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,876,000 after buying an additional 2,543,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,840,000 after purchasing an additional 246,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 639,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 713,283 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,376,000 after purchasing an additional 757,603 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

