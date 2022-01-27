Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KNX. Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

KNX stock opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,930,620.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,645. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

