KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Shares Gap Down to $15.90

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.90, but opened at $15.29. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 379 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $496.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNOP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 108,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 726.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 130,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

