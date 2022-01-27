KOK Price Tops $5.46 (KOK)

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. One KOK coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.46 or 0.00014644 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $586.52 million and $8.50 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

