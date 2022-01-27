Komodo Reaches Market Cap of $63.17 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $63.17 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.00244579 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00077851 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00102320 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 129,858,569 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

