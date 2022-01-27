Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $687.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will announce sales of $687.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $685.70 million and the highest is $689.00 million. Kontoor Brands reported sales of $660.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The business had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 35.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4,637.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.85. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

