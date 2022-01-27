Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $687.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will announce sales of $687.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $685.70 million and the highest is $689.00 million. Kontoor Brands reported sales of $660.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The business had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 35.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4,637.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of KTB stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.85. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.
About Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
