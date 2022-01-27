KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.40

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.40 and traded as high as C$10.59. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.49, with a volume of 14,031 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KP Tissue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.20.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.42 million and a PE ratio of -15.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.40.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$391.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$378.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.472264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -107.78%.

About KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.