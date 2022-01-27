KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Shares Down 4.7%

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.18 and last traded at $40.19. Approximately 68,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 109,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

