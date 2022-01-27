Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.35

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.35 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 15.62 ($0.21). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 16.13 ($0.22), with a volume of 818,181 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £69.64 million and a P/E ratio of -10.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Kromek Group Company Profile (LON:KMK)

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for medical imaging, nuclear detection, and security screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, and Australasia. Its solutions provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Kromek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kromek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.