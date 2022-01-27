KuCoin Token Market Cap Reaches $1.26 Billion (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for $15.67 or 0.00042445 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $20.66 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00040617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00103040 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KCS is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

