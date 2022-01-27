Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Trading Down 7.8%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s share price dropped 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.04. Approximately 9,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 853,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

KURA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $869.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth about $27,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

