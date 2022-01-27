Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter valued at $7,642,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after acquiring an additional 164,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 407.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 61,674 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter valued at $2,071,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $412.86 million, a PE ratio of -72.05 and a beta of 1.99. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

