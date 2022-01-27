Kusama (KSM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $89.00 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $89.00 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $167.08 or 0.00452320 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00049466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.04 or 0.06819554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00053676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,865.13 or 0.99801576 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00053571 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

