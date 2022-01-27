Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $38.22, but opened at $41.15. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 876 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $948,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 272,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $10,299,681.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 71,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on KYMR shares. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average of $57.02.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.