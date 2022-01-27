LABS Group Price Hits $0.0033 (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. LABS Group has a market cap of $6.91 million and approximately $83,625.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,379,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

