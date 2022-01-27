Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Buys 760 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 227,939 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $38,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 669,811 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,310,000 after buying an additional 51,199 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 73,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $3.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,988,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $249.58 billion, a PE ratio of 122.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

