Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 467.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 731,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,302,000 after purchasing an additional 602,554 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.85. The stock had a trading volume of 69,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,659,051. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.36 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.59 and its 200 day moving average is $114.77.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

