Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $149.37 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 15.3% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $149,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.44. 69,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,088,168. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

