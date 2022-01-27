Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,008,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,162 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 12.5% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned about 0.35% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $122,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.01. 77,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,074,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

