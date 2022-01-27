Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.10. The stock had a trading volume of 23,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,825. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.79. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.77, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

