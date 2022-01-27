Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,544 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,455. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $450.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.10.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

