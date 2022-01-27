Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 1,405 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $19,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $255.12. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,173. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $221.52 and a twelve month high of $280.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.76.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

