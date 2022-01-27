Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 42,123 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,123 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.1% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $48.49. 158,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,511,430. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

