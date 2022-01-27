Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 489,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,051,000 after purchasing an additional 177,130 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,189,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,052,000 after purchasing an additional 204,285 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $404.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,333,932. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $426.35 and its 200 day moving average is $415.86. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $338.57 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

