Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $977.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after acquiring an additional 890,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,515,000 after purchasing an additional 174,669 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,854,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 87,087 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

