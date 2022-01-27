Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Issues Earnings Results

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Lakeland Bancorp stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $953.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 77,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

