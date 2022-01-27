Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $596.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $677.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $481.05 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $720.07.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

