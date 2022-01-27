Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Cut to $730.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $755.00 to $730.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.30% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on LRCX. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $717.93.
NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $40.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $555.99. 81,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,183. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $481.05 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $677.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $624.67. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43.
In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.
About Lam Research
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
