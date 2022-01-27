Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Cut to $730.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $755.00 to $730.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LRCX. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $717.93.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $40.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $555.99. 81,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,183. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $481.05 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $677.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $624.67. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

