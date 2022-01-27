Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $627.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $597.00 to $627.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $715.07.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $596.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $677.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $481.05 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 31.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $496,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

