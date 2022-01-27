Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $650.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $720.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LRCX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $713.96.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $596.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $677.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $481.05 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 11.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 20.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

