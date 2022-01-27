Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $700.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LRCX. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.22.
Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $596.67 on Thursday. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $481.05 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $677.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.
In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Amundi acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,747,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $351,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.
About Lam Research
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
Recommended Story: Basic Economics
Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.