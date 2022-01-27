Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $700.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LRCX. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.22.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $596.67 on Thursday. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $481.05 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $677.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Amundi acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,747,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $351,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.