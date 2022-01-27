Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $855.00 to $800.00. The stock had previously closed at $596.67, but opened at $567.23. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lam Research shares last traded at $570.49, with a volume of 26,228 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.61.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 62,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 11,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $37,012,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $677.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $624.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.