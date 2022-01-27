Lancaster Colony (LANC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $392.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.80 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $157.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony has a 12 month low of $145.79 and a 12 month high of $201.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 64.91%.

In related news, Director Alan F. Harris bought 3,195 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,602.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lancaster Colony stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 140.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

LANC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

