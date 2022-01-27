Lanceria Price Down 11.8% Over Last Week (LANC)

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, Lanceria has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lanceria has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $45,176.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lanceria coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lanceria alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00048804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,361.46 or 0.06452064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00053360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,077.87 or 0.98573055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00051256 BTC.

Lanceria Coin Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Lanceria Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lanceria using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lanceria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lanceria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.