Landbox Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $180.00 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. Landbox has a market capitalization of $148,770.30 and $180.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00049704 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,422.63 or 0.06695461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00053496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,277.74 or 1.00261567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00052436 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.