Landshare (LAND) Price Reaches $2.38 on Top Exchanges

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Landshare has a total market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $82,176.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landshare coin can now be bought for about $2.38 or 0.00006481 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Landshare has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00040730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Landshare Coin Profile

Landshare is a coin. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,795,659 coins and its circulating supply is 1,576,996 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Landshare

