Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will report $1.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the highest is $1.88 billion. Landstar System posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $6.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.53.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $157.56 on Thursday. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $138.30 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 75.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

