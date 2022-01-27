Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price objective dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.52% from the company’s current price.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.53.

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $6.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,808. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $138.30 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.42.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 4,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

