Lantheus Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,159 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,170% compared to the average volume of 170 call options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Lantheus stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.25. 9,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,085. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $401,589.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,059 shares of company stock worth $506,067. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lantheus by 45.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lantheus by 218.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

