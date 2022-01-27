Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,187 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Laredo Petroleum worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,629,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,475,000 after buying an additional 483,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,943,000 after buying an additional 830,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,586,000 after buying an additional 210,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $69.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 4.15. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average of $65.67.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

