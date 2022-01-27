Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 2,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 125,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

LGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Largo Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $543.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter. Largo Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGO. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,111,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at about $6,977,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at about $346,000.

About Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.