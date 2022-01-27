Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,394 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LVS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.12.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

