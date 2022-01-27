Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $47.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at CBRE Group from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the casino operator’s stock. CBRE Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s current price.

LVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

NYSE LVS traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.53. The stock had a trading volume of 510,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,727,127. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 352,638 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $616,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

