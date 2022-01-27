Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $152.87

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$152.87 and traded as high as C$154.39. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$153.86, with a volume of 1,489 shares changing hands.

LAS.A has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins lowered shares of Lassonde Industries to a “hold” rating and set a C$179.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$191.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$152.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$167.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

