Lattice Token Hits Market Cap of $18.79 Million (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Lattice Token has a market cap of $18.79 million and approximately $464,439.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Lattice Token coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00050091 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,439.31 or 0.06725711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00053644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,262.11 or 0.99982609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00052895 BTC.

Lattice Token Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

